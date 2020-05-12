Highlanders and coach Mark Harrison have announced that they are suspending their contract until further notice.

The British gaffer joined Bosso at the beginning of the year and took charge of one match, the Castle Challenge Cup which Bosso lost 2-0 to the league champions FC Platinum.

Following the league’s postponement due to the coronavirus, the club was affected and negotiations for a pay cut left the coach with no option than to return to his country.

Harrison announced the news at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I met with the club and discussed the situation,” he said. “We have agreed that for now I return to UK to be with my family and wait to see what will happen.

“Nobody knows whether we will play football or not, so it’s a very difficult situation. That’s why I agreed with the club to go back to the UK and reassess when the situation is assessable, we may start (the season) in August or next year.”

