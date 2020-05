Highlanders coach Mark Harrison is set to leave Highlanders before the season starts.

The Briton, who joined Bosso at the beginning of the year, has decided to leave the club due to the coronavirus crisis.

Harrison had only taken charge of one match, the Castle Challenge Cup which Bosso lost 2-0 to the league champions FC Platinum.

Highlanders have called for a press conference where they will confirm the news.

