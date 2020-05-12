Fifa has rescheduled three international tournaments which were planned to take place this year.

The world football body was forced to make the decision due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Women’s Under-20s World Cup – originally set for August- will run from January 20 to February 6. The tournament will be jointly hosted by Costa Rica and Panama.

The U17 Women’s World Cup in India will take place between February 17 and March 7 2021 and the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup, in Lithuania is now set from September 12 to October 3 2021.

The eligibility rules in terms of player ages remain unchanged despite the shift.

The governing body has also announced that the 70th FIFA Congress, which was originally due to take place in Addis Ababa, will now be an online event on September 18.

