Willard Katsande has explained his new fashion sense, saying he wears a doek because it’s part of the inspiration from her late mother who died two years ago.

The Kaizer Chiefs midfielder has of late been posting pictures putting on the head tie, attracting mixed reactions from his fans.

In an interview with H-Metro, Katsande said he chose to be creative and embraced the doek after people told him he looked like his mom.

He said: “My fashion sense, I believe I set the bar, what inspired me is when people saw me with that doek they said I look like my mother and I chose to be creative and continue putting on the doek.

“The people close to me know me better. I was happy with it and I told myself to continue. My followers are those who follow me and see the right things in me, I know what I do when it comes to dressing.

“But those who see otherwise, it’s fine, I’m sorry they have to move with times, that is how fashion goes.”

The midfielder believes he has the best touch when it comes to style and is trying to send out a message.

“I know I’m the best when it comes to dressing. There is a perception that footballers don’t know anything about dressing.

“I feel like it’s time to send a message that we don’t only wear tracksuits we all wear other outfits,” he said.

Pic Credit: Willard Katsande Twitter

