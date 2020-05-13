Serie A clubs have agreed to resume the campaign on June 13 following the coronavirus suspension since mid-March.

The League released a statement after a meeting held on Wednesday.

“Regarding the resumption of sporting activity, the date of June 13 June for the resumption of the championship was indicated, in accordance with government decisions and in accordance with the medical protocols for the protection of players and all professionals,” read the statement.

The Italian top flight, however, still requires government approval before it can officially confirm play will resume on June 13.

