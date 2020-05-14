Former Warriors and Dynamos coach Callisto Pasuwa has revealed that he once considered rejoining the Harare giants two years ago.

Pasuwa won a record-breaking four consecutive league titles with DeMbare between 2011-14 before assuming the reigns at the senior men’s national soccer team.

The Nyasa Bullets head coach has now revealed he contemplated rejoining the blue and white army but couldn’t do so because of the respect he has for Lloyd Mutasa, who he would have replaced had he agreed to take the offer.

“Remember, when I arrived at Dynamos as a coach back in 2011, it was Lloyd (Mutasa) who was in charge,” said Pasuwa. And, when the team also sounded me, it was him in charge again,” he told The Herald Sport.

“I really wanted to come back but the fact that it was Mutasa again in charge made me think otherwise. iwouldn’t do that. It would have appeared as if I was backbiting my friend (Mutasa) and the fact that I had agreed to take, over seven years before, would have read like a series and soap opera with the same actors,” explained the gaffer.

