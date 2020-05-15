The Premier Soccer League is not considering a permanent switch of the football calendar after the 2020 season was moved to August-May period due to the coronavirus crisis.

The campaign was supposed to get underway in March, but it was postponed until the situation stabilizes.

The League held a meeting last week and set August or September as the possible time football will be played in the country.

Soccer24 understands that the calendar switch will be temporal as the PSL is targeting to return to the March-November period when the coming season ends.

The reason for the shift back stems from the concerns of poor stadium standards which will not withstand the effects of the wet conditions during that time.

The football body is now contemplating on coming up with a congested fixture schedule that could see the coming season played in less than five months to allow a break before the 2021 campaign kicks off around April and May.

In that way, they will return to the traditional calendar.

Meanwhile, proposals to align the local calendar with that of CAF and UEFA were touted in 2018, however, both Zifa and the PSL agreed to put it on hold. They had hoped to start the implementation of the initial plans this year, but the pandemic affected everything.

