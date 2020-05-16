Marshall Munetsi has signed a new contract with French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, just a season after joining the club.

The Zimbabwean added another year to his initial deal which was set to expire in 2023. He will now stay at the club until 2024.

The club announced the news on Saturday afternoon.

Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot said Munetsi has been rewarded with a new contract for his hard work.

He said: “On a sporting and human level, Marshall is one of great satisfactions of the season. This signature touches me more since I know all the additional work that the player has done to take his chance …

“Marshall was our first recruit of the last summer transfer market. At the time, he was responding to the staff’s need to be able to count on an athletic player capable of playing in central defence as well as in a midfield position.”

Munetsi made 21 appearances across all competitions before the French season was cancelled due to coronavirus.

