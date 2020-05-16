SuperSport United forward Evans Rusike will not play again this season due to a knee injury he suffered in February.

The player had hoped to return to full fitness before the games resume after initially ruled out for six weeks but, according to his coach Kaitano Tembo, the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for the club’s medical team to properly assess him.

Tembo says it is only feasible the 29-year-old marksman will return to action in the next campaign.

“Evans is doing rehabilitation. We cannot fast track him. We will definitely use him next season,” the mentor said in an interview with CAJ News Africa.

Tembo, however, said Rusike’s condition had improved during the pandemic-enforced break.

“There is a lot of progress. I’m happy with his progress but his return in the remaining games will be impossible,” he added.

