Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is confident his side can win the league title for the first time in 30 years without being at its best.

The Reds are 25 points clear at the top nd need just two wins to win the league when the season return.

Speaking on BBC’s Football Focus programme, Klopp said: “Football is a game where everyone is pretty much in the same situation we play against another team and we don’t have to be at our all-time best we have to be at our best possible and that’s exactly the same for the other teams.

“Whenever we will start we will have had the same time for preparation and our job was always, and always will be, to use the situation you are in. We will be in as good a shape as possible.”

The EPL has already started planning on the restart of the season with the UK government last week giving the green light for the resumption of football starting from June 1.

