ZIFA’s First Instance Body (FIB) will this afternoon inspect the renovations being carried at the National Sports Stadium as initial stage to determine whether the venue is now fit to host the Warriors’ World Cup qualifiers.

The Harare stadium, together with all the grounds in the country, was banned from hosting any international match due to its poor standards.

The ban was put in place in April following an inspection by CAF.

A date for a second inspection was set on 15 June, but the continental football body should be guaranteed if the renovations that have been carried a worth inspection.

The FIB will submit a report after its assessment of the stadium to the CAF.

Meanwhile, the same should be done also if Zimbabwe wants its stadiums approved to host Afcon qualifiers.

