Absa Premiership side Golden Arrows’ captain Nkanyiso Mngwengwe has died.

The defender passed away this morning. He was 30 years old.

A statement released by Arrows read: “Lamontville Golden Arrows Football Club would like to confirm the untimely passing away of our footballer Mr Nkanyiso Mngwengwe.

“Sgora’, as we in the Abafana Bes’thende family affectionately knew him, sadly passed in the early hours of the morning.

“Mr. Mngwengwe made his debut for Arrows in August 2013 and went on to play more than 140 matches for Arrows over the years. He was a dedicated member of Abafana Bes’thende who was always ready to go the extra mile for the good of the team. His sudden passing leaves a huge void in the team.”

Details on the cause of his death are still unknown.

Mngwengwe’s demise comes just two weeks after South African football fraternity mourned the death of AmaZulu legend Sugar Ray Xulu.

