The Bundesliga will enter Matchday 27 tonight when Hertha BSC welcome Union Berlin in a derby set for Olympiastadion.

The round will also feature the game between Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Title chasers Borussia M’gladbach and Bayer Leverkusen will also clash on the same day.

Action wraps up on Sunday with Schalke 04 hosting Augsburg at Veltins-Arena in an early kick-off.

The games will be available in Southern African countries such as Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, South Africa and Madagascar on Star Times and Star Times App for TV broadcast and stream respectively.

Viewers in Zimbabwe can only watch the match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt on Openview Channel 120.

Match-day 27 fixtures:

Friday 22 May

Hertha BSC vs Union Berlin

Saturday 23 May

Borussia M’gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen (15:30)

Freiburg vs Werder Bremen (15:30)

Paderborn vs Hoffenheim (15:30)

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund (15:30)

Bayern München vs Eintracht Frankfurt (18:30)

Sunday 24 May

Schalke 04 vs Augsburg (13:30)

Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig (15:30)

Köln vs Fortuna Düsseldorf (18:00)

