CAPS United has joined other corporates who are donating to a young boy whose video went viral this week.

The boy, aged around 3-4 years, was captured in clip complaining to his father for over-relying on sweet potatoes (mbambaira) and asked him to buy bread instead.

The youngester is heard, saying: “Haa Baba imimi mukundikuvadza nembambaira!”

The Green Machine has now chipped in and gave away five VIP tickets to the boy.

Posting on Twitter, the club said: “Shena iyo and the body language, we are tempted to believe guy was coming from some Chikweshe treat. We are giving 5 home games VIP tickets to the young fella and his guardian [sic].”

Shena iyo and the body language🥰 we are tempted to believe guy was coming from some Chikweshe treat. We are giving 5 home games VIP tickets to the young fella and his guardian. We challenge @fc_triangle to come up with some sugar and @CHICKENINNFC1 a 2 piecer +@CastleLagerPSL https://t.co/rSnH5NyxSp — Caps United FC (@capsunitedfczw) May 22, 2020

The tickets will be valid when the 2020 season starts, possibly around August/ September period.

The campaign which was scheduled to start in April/May has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

