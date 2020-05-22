CAPS United has joined other corporates who are donating to a young boy whose video went viral this week.

The boy, aged around 3-4 years, was captured in clip complaining to his father for over-relying on sweet potatoes (mbambaira) and asked him to buy bread instead.

The youngester is heard, saying: “Haa Baba imimi mukundikuvadza nembambaira!”

The Green Machine has now chipped in and gave away five VIP tickets to the boy.

Posting on Twitter, the club said: “Shena iyo and the body language, we are tempted to believe guy was coming from some Chikweshe treat. We are giving 5 home games VIP tickets to the young fella and his guardian [sic].”

The tickets will be valid when the 2020 season starts, possibly around August/ September period.

The campaign which was scheduled to start in April/May has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. Chitembwe describes Hwange victory as high class
  2. CAPS United draw with FC Platinum as Ngezi Platinum win again
  3. Dauda keen to grab CAPS United chance
  4. CAPS United targeting strong finish says Chitembwe