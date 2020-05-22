Warriors midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu has pinned his hope on the CAF Confederation Cup campaign to get a breakthrough to play in Europe.

The Zimbabwean plays for Guinean giants Horoya AC who qualified to the round of last four after beating Enyimba of Nigeria in March before the games were suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

And last month, CAF put on hold the final which was scheduled for the end of this month.

Speaking to the Chronicle, the 25-year old said: “My hope is that maybe Caf reschedules the Confederation Cup so that I play in the semi-finals. Who knows, if that happens I might get a European breakthrough.”

Kutinyu also said he was left devastated after denied a chance to win his first league championship in Guinea when the season was cancelled.

Horoya were leading on the standings with a four-point lead. The team, however, will play in the next edition of the Champions League along with second-placed Wakriya.

“We’ve been told that we will play in the Caf Champions League again after the premature end of the season, I had hoped to get the winners’ medal. But what can I say? God knows what he has in store for me,” the midfielder added.

