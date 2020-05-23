Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is prepared to miss the remainder of the English Premier League season, if it resumes, due to concerns over coronavirus, according to British media.

The 29-year old was permitted to train at home after attending a session on the first day at the club’s Cobham training base on Tuesday.

Kante, though, did return on Thursday to undergo a second round of coronavirus testing.

The Frenchman’s decision to stop attending the training lies in his medical history. He collapsed in the dressing room at Cobham in March 2018 in front of his team-mates but was given a clean bill of health.

Watford skipper Troy Deeney has also missed training restart out of worry for his son’s health.

Danny Rose of Newcastle is another player who has expressed similar concerns.

Comments

comments