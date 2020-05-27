Clubs in the English Premier League have unanimously voted for the resumption of contact traning in preparation for the it’s return.

The English top division was temporarily suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the worst health crisis in over 100 years but clubs were recently allowed to return to training but only in small groups and without making any contact.

“Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so.

“Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact,” reads a statement released by the Premier League on Wednesday.

