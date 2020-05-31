Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez reportedly lost jewellery and football memorabilia worth more than around US$ 620,000 when robbers raided his penthouse apartment last month.

According to British media, the forward had three luxury watches taken in the raid including a Richard Mille timepiece worth about $284,000, two Rolexes and more than £50,000 ($62,000) in cash.

The incident is said to have happened on Friday, April 24.

The Algerian is the latest footballer in the EPL to be the victim of a home invasion.

Two weeks ago, Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was robbed at knifepoint at his home in London. He suffered minor injuries in the incident and thieves got away with numerous items from the house including jewellery and watches.

His team-mate Jan Vertonghen suffered a similar attack at his home close-by just two months earlier.

