Costa Nhamoinesu sat out in Sparta Prague’s first away game on Sunday after restart.

The Zimbabwean was an unused substitute in the 4-1 victory at MFK Karviná having featured on the league’s return last week. The encounter was his first appearance since August 8.

The defender suffered a muscle injury which kept him out until mid-October and since the recovery, he failed to reclaim his place in the starting XI.

🏅 MAKING HISTORY | Sparta is the first club in the history of Czech league with 500 wins!👏 #acsparta https://t.co/IRzyLcNgC1 — AC Sparta Prague (@ACSparta_EN) May 31, 2020

Meanwhile, the victory lifts Sparta to sixth position with 38 points and also saw the side making history by becoming the first club in the Czech league to reach 500 wins.

