Tottenham have confirmed that one of their staff has tested positive in the English Premier League’s fifth round of coronavirus testing.

The League conducted 1197 tests on Monday and Tuesday this week.

A statement from Tottenham read: “We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at our Training Centre.

“Due to medical confidentiality, the individual’s name will not be disclosed.

“They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing.

“We shall continue to strictly adhere to the Premier League’s Return to Training protocol, which ensures our Training Centre remains a safe and virus-free working environment.”

