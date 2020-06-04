The English Premier League has announced that clubs will now be able to make five substitutes instead of three during the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

The rule change is in line with the temporary law amendment made by the IFAB last month.

Clubs will also be allowed to have 20-man matchday squads.

In a statement released on Thursday, the League said: “Premier League Shareholders today agreed temporary changes to the rules relating to substitute players.

“For the remainder of the 2019/20 season, the number of substitutes that can be used during a match will increase from three to five players. This is in line with the temporary law amendment made by the International Football Association Board last month.

“Shareholders also approved for Clubs to increase the maximum number of substitute players on the bench from seven to nine for the rest of the 2019/20 season.”

The EPL season is set to restart on 17 June after a three-month long break due to the coronavirus.

