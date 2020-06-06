Kudakwashe Mahachi says his hard-working attitude has seen him playing regularly at SuperSport United and has vowed to keep his first-team place without any favouritism.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed some game time since he made a switch from Orlando Pirates at the start of the season. He has played 26 matches in all competitions, netting three goals and creating four assists.

In an interview with Sowetan Live website, the winger said he has not received any favour from coach and fellow Zimbabwean Kaitano Tembo to play in the team.

“It is not difficult to break into the starting line-up here, the only thing you need to do is work hard,” he said.

“If you don’t, the coach will not make any favours for you because you come from the same country

“But I’m not expecting favours from him to play me.”

