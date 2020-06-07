Warriors and Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar was last week named goalkeeper coach of Norwegian second-tier side Øygarden FK.

The 62-year-old will be united with his girlfriend Janne Hamre Karlsen who is a board member of the club which was formed early this year.

Speaking to a local tabloid newspaper, Verdens Gang, Grobbelaar said: “Of course, it means something that Janne is already there and is very happy with the club.

“At the same time, I am very happy about this opportunity, and it gives me great inspiration to be able to work with these young players.”

Meanwhile, The former goalkeeper had not been involved in competitive football since leaving Canadian side Ottawa Fury two years ago after a four-year stint in the North American Soccer League.

