SuperSport United forward Kudakwashe Mahachi has revealed the reason behind his exit at Orlando Pirates last year.

The winger left the Soweto giants just a year after making a big move from Golden Arrows. He had featured in a handful of games and scored a couple of goals in the process.

Speaking to Sowetan Live, the 26-year old admitted he got a chance to prove his worth but he failed to adapt quickly. This pushed him to find success elsewhere and was signed by United.

He said: “Most of the time, I came on as a substitute and I started to score goals at Pirates.

“I was given a fair chance there, but I couldn’t adjust on time and there are a lot of quality players I was competing with.”

The Warriors international also said the fact that he was registered as foreigner made it difficult to keep his place in the team with limited game-time. He has since acquired a permanent residence permit which makes him eligible to be listed as a local player by any team.

“I was registered as a foreigner and it was difficult for them to keep me because they wanted to sign other foreigners.

“They saw that I was not playing much, so they decided to release me and coach Kaitano [Tembo] called me to come here [at SuperSport United].

“I’m happy at SuperSport now and I have adapted well here. I got here and in my first season with them, I won a trophy [MTN8]. I failed to do that in other teams I played for,” he added.

Mahachi played 26 matches in all competitions for SuperSport, netting three goals and creating four assists before the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus.

