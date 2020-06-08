Former Dynamos coach Lloyd ‘Samaita’ Mutasa believes former Warriors captain Denver Mukamba could have surpassed the likes of Khama Billiat had he been guided well.

Mukamba was crowned Soccer Star of the Year in 2012 at just 19 years of age after a brilliant season with Dynamos but his carrer took a turn for the worse when he moved to South Africa, with some blaming the drugs and the brown bottle for the change of fortunes.

He would later return to Zimbabwe and still made headlines for the wrong reasons, drug abuse and not attending training, an unfortunate setback for a player who Peter Ndlovu once believed could emulate him.

Mutasa, who coached Mukamba at Dynamos and was assistant to Klaus-Dieter Pagels when he (Mukamba) rose to become one of the youngest Warriors captains in history, insists the gangly winger could have become a force to recon had he received proper guidance.

”My best product as a coach is Denver Mukamba. To me I think everything being equal he would surpass the likes of such greats like Khama Billiat,” he told former CAPS United right back turned pundit David Sengu on his online show.

