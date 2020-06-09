Macauley Bonne has made his verdict on the friendly game against Arsenal over the weekend as his club Charlton Athletic prepares for the season restart on June 20.

The Addicks travelled to Emirates on Saturday and lost 6-0 in a match that was played behind closed doors.

The Zimbabwean striker featured for forty-five minutes of the encounter, and he believes his side is on the right course in their preparations for the season restart.

He posted on Twitter: “Good to get 45 in the tank! We’ll be ready.”

Bonne is expected to play an important role in the team’s fight for survival after the club’s star striker Lyle Taylor revealed he won’t be available when the Championship gets back underway.

