At least two big South African cooperates are reportedly trying to take Absa Group’s place as the local league’s main sponsor.

Absa confirmed that their 13-year relationship with the PSL will not continue beyond this season.

According to Sowetan Live, Bidvest Group and betting company Betway are now vying to sponsor the PSL.

“It looks like Bidvest will be the new sponsor for the league from next year, but don’t rule out Betway just yet,” a source close to the situation confirmed.

The source adds that Bidvest has offered a better package than the current one by ABSA, and that is the reason the company has put its club Bidvest Wits up for sale.

“The deal is worth millions and Bidvest have offered more than what the other company has.

“Bidvest wants to sponsor the league, hence they are selling the club Wits. The team will be relocating to Venda once everything has been agreed.”

