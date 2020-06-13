CAPS United players have finally received their salaries in full, Soccer24 has established.

There was chaos in the green half of the capital following a confrontation between players and the club’s vice president Nhamo Tutisani over outstanding salaries last week, with the face-off turning nasty as Tutisani threatened to terminate the contract of winger Phineas Bamusi following the exchange of harsh words between the pair.

Bamusi confirmed this morning that money has been deposited into their accounts.

“Yes we got all our money yesterday,” he said.

Amid the chaotic phase, Bamusi also had something to say about the Green Machine fans.

“We love them, they are always behind us. This situation affected them but they stood by us through and through and we thank them,” he said.

He also refuted the ‘ringleader’ reputation which some had aligned him with.

“I have always loved to be at CAPS United and I have a super working relationship with everyone,” Bamusi said.

Comments

comments