Costa Nhamoinesu featured as his Sparta Prague side recorded their fifth consecutive victory away at Slovácko on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean defender was on the bench in the last two games and he played the entire ninety minutes on his return to the first XI. His club won the encounter 2-0 as they finish the regular season in the 3rd position.

⏱ THE END Fifth win in a row, 4 clean sheets and 3rd place after Gameweek 30! 👏👏👏 #acsparta pic.twitter.com/dhvHYGTrrE — AC Sparta Prague (@ACSparta_EN) June 14, 2020

Sparta will play in the championship play-offs against other top 6 teams to determine the league winners and who qualifies for the Champions League.

