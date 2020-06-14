Nyasha Mushekwi has broken his silence after CAPS United used the bus he donated to carry bags of maize.

The Green Machine received the luxury coach last year to use it as a team bus, but a picture of it loaded sacks went viral last week, stirring controversy on social media.

Despite the club’s explanation that the maize was to be distributed to the players and staff to cushion themselves during this lockdown, several people were not convinced and questioned why they didn’t hire a suitable vehicle to transport the goods.

In an interview with Star FM‘s Yvonne Mangunda on Instagram on Friday, Mushekwi, 32, said he has no power to decide how CAPS United should use the bus since it’s no longer his.

He said: “Many people have asked about my thoughts regarding that picture, but I told them it’s not my bus. They (CAPS United) can use it in whatever they want, even putting pigs underneath.

“It’s up to them, not me and at the end of the day they know what’s best for their bus.

“CAPS United has existed for many years, who am I to tell them how to run something because I donated it.

“I believe if you give something to someone, it’s not your business to monitor how they are using it.”

