Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have alerted their multitude of fans that they are not the manufacturers of the fask masks circulating in the Rainbow Nation.

Covid-19 protective masks with the Amakhosi logo are being sold in various provinces across South Africa but the club has distanced itself from them.

“Be wary of fake Chiefs masks.

Kaizer Chiefs would like to make the public and its supporters aware that the club has at this stage not produced facemasks and all the masks that are in circulation are fake.

“We are aware of the demand for the branded Kaizer Chiefs masks.The process is on to identify the appropriate mask and design. Once we have gone to production, we will alert the public. We just don’t want to rush into producing the mask that will not meet the required quality,” reads a statement released by the club.

