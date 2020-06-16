Vateran football commentator Charles ‘CNN’ Mabika believes Stade de Reims’ Marshall Munetsi is in the top 20 of the best Zimbabwean midfielders since 1980.

On the debut episode of his new show Soccer Diaries, the celebrated broadcaster rated the 23-year-old former Orlando Pirates man among the 20 finest midfield players since independence.

Mabika’s list, which was not in order, included legendary names like Stanford Mutizwa, Willard Khumalo, Benjamin Nkonjera, Achieford Chimiutanda Joel Shambo, Norman Mapeza, David Mandigora, Shepherd Muradzikwa, Joe Mugabe, Lloyd Mutasa, Ronald Sibanda and Memory Mucherahowa.

Other midfielders who made his list are Clement Matawu, Esrom Nyandoro, Johannes Ngodzo and Munetsi’s Warriors midfield patner Marvelous Nakamba.

