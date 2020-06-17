Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati scored on either side of half time as log leaders Barcelona got the better of Leganes 2-0 in LaLiga on Tuesday.

Barcelona were back at Nou Camp for the first time since Spanish football returned from the Covid-19 break and Fati thrust them ahead on the stroke of half time with a brilliant strike which separated the two sides at the interval.

Messi doubled the Catalan giants’ advantage from the penalty spot just after the hour mark to seal a comfortable win.

Quique Sentien’s men restored a five-point gap at the summit of the table with their arch rivals and fellow title aspirations Real Madrid hosting Valencia tomorrow.

Comments

comments