The Government of Zimbabwe has announced a ZW$ 20 million fund for football and other sports codes to cushion from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

All sporting activities in the country were suspended in March following the implementation of the national lockdown.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Thokozile Chitepo confirmed the bailout in an interview with the Chronicle.

She said: “His Excellency the President when he launched the stimulus and recovery package for the other sectors, among that list of sectors, mining and agriculture, there were funds allocated for athletes and artists.

“$20 million was put aside, I think within the next week or two we will be announcing the terms, slightly different from those of the youths.”

The government has so far approved fifteen low-risk sports disciplines to return, and it’s still unknown when football action will resume.

Comments

comments