Macauley Bonne will lead Charlton Athletic’s attack in the match against Hull City.

The game marks the return of the English Championship season after it was suspended in March due to the coronavirus.

Bonne starts in the line-up in place of Lyle Taylor who refused to play for the club in any of their remaining fixtures.

Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa, however, will not be available in today’s games after he was omitted from the match-day squad against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Warriors star managed to gain full fitness after sustaining a ruptured ACL on the eve of the league. He featured in last week’s in-house a practice match and had hoped to make his season debut this afternoon.

Kick-off time for both games is at 4 pm Zimbabwean/CAT time.

