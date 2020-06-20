Terrence Dzvukamanja says he is not worried about where he would be playing next season after his club Bidvest Wits sold its PSL franchise to NFD side Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) last week.

Several players at Wits have been linked with exits and the Zimbabwean forward is reportedly under the radar of a couple of clubs such as clubs such Mamelodi Sundowns, Golden Arrows and Supersport United.

Speaking to in an interview with Southern Times, Dzvukamanja said: “Yes, the purchase is something one has to be aware of.

“It is part of the football trenches. It is part and parcel of the game. One has to adjust and as for me, I am already looking forward to a fruitful season with the team.

“Look, we are football players. A lot may be said about us. I hear there are so many clubs interested in me. But, as of now, I am committed to my club and I am looking forward to helping the team achieve set goals for the season and beyond.”

