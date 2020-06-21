Philemon Mutyakureva has picked his former senior at Dynamos Callisto Pasuwa as the greatest coach in the Zimbabwean football history judging by the number of accolades he has won in his career thus far.

Mutyakureva was Pasuwa’s deputy at the Glamour Boys between 2012 and 2014.

Speaking to the Standard, the ex-Dembare assistant coach said: “Whether one likes it or not, Pasuwa is the best. What he has done speaks for him.

“He won four league titles with Dynamos, qualified Zimbabwe for Afcon, and now he is in Malawi, where he has won two league titles again.”

In 2014, Pasuwa became the first coach in the PSL era to win four consecutive league titles with one team. His first championship came in 2011 and went on to dominate in the next three seasons.

After his departure at the Harare giants, the 50-year old gaffer lead the Warriors to their first appearance at the Afcon finals in a decade in 2017 before joining Malawian club Nyasa Big Bullets where he has won two league titles so far.

