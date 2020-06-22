SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says he is not worried about the reports linking Gavin Hunt to his job.

United were reported to be in talks with Hunt who will become free at the end of the season after his club Bidvest Wits was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzhivhandila (TTM).

Speaking to the Sunday Sun newspaper, Tembo said: “I’ve never been worried about my future here. The focus has always been on getting the job done and exposing young players to the first team.

“We’re looking forward to returning to training and finishing the season. Players can’t wait to report for camp.”

SuperSport United Chief Executive Officer Stan Matthews dismissed the rumours of Hunt last week saying they were happy with Tembo.

The Zimbabwean gaffer has been at the helm since the start of the 2018/19 season, having assumed the role on an interim basis in the final stages of the previous campaign.

