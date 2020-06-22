Willard Katsande is trying his hand in music with former Warriors seem to have announced his upcoming album.

No one knew about his singing talent, but it looks like the midfielder has taken a new career path. He posted on Social Media saying his new album called TOKOZANGA YO MAMA is almost done.

Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi,new album almost done #TOKOZANGA YO MAMA pic.twitter.com/3V5aELHAyB — Willard Katsande (@WillardKatsande) June 22, 2020

Responding to one of his fans who reacted to the announcement, Katsande confirmed that he is a part-time musician.

Well, at least we now know about that, and we can’t wait for the release of the album.

Part time 😂😂 — Willard Katsande (@WillardKatsande) June 22, 2020

But for others, they are still in denial. The reactions from this section of his fans have been hilarious.

Here are some of the responses.

Mdara mkutomboravawo training here pic.twitter.com/6bmPtykbNg — bagiggs (@PChibange) June 22, 2020

You've gone an extra mile. I bow my head in appreciation 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CFi6lXtEbL — Fried Chillies🌶🌶🌶 (@Gudfadatugeeee1) June 22, 2020

Some have even suggested the album would be a Maskandi, a popular music genre in South Africa and Matabeleland.

Here are the shoes that might suit you #Maskandi pic.twitter.com/xNzscuaD6o — Mthe Cindi💡 (@Mthe7_Cindi) June 22, 2020

