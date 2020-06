Karim Benzema’s 69th minute strike against Real Sociedad, which sealed both a win and top spot for Zinedine Zidane’s side, has generated a lot debate on various forms of social media.

Some feel the Frenchman controlled the ball with his arm before firing home, which others insist he did so with his shoulder.

Watch the video below and have your say;

1808D1C0-43F3-4B6E-8842-C7A65777B6C4

Comments

comments