Terrence Dzvukamanja’s agent Mike Makaab is disappointed on how Bidvest Wits chiefs handled the sale of the club to businessman Masala Mulaudzi, leaving his client’s future in limbo.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Makaab said he expects to hold talks soon with new owners about Dzvukamanja and other two clients – Brighton Mhlongo and Lorenzo Gordinho.

He said: “I am a little disappointed that the players weren’t consulted prior to the sale, but we have what we have now.

“We need to be mature about it, and we are going to have to discuss it with each player individually and see what their feeling is – that’s the mature way to handle things.

“It’s no good throwing your toys out of the court and getting upset, ranting and raving. We have to look at this sensibly now to find a solution that is viable and acceptable to all parties.”

The Zimbabwean forward is among several Bidvest Wits players that have been linked with an exit.

