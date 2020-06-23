Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande revealed on Monday that he was venturing into music with his debut album set to be released soon.

The former Warriors captain announced on Social Media on Monday about his new project, and this left most of his fans surprised.

Responding to one of his followers on Instagram, Katsande confirmed the album contains a mixture of Rhumba and Sungura music.

Sungura is a dominant music genre across the country while Rhumba traces its origins to DRC.

It’s not surprising the midfielder picked that kind of music considering his obsession with Alec Macheso.

Katsande often posts pictures online with a caption: “inspired by mukoma Alec Macheso”. His name is also chanted in one of the musician’s songs.

Meanwhile, it’s not unknown if this music project is one of the career paths the 34-year old is considering after retiring from playing football.

Earlier in the month, he was quoted as saying: “After retirement, well, I am not arrogant, but I won’t be poor again. I am considering a lot of things, but I will only reveal that when the time is ripe.”

Katsande also revealed that he has already started doing coaching classes.

