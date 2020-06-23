Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed latest cases of coronavirus in the South African PSL after two of their players tested positive following the league’s first round of testing on Friday ahead of the season restart.

The club didn’t name the affected individuals.

In a statement, Chiefs said: “Following a series of Covid-19 tests conducted last Friday, two Kaizer Chiefs players’ results have come back positive from the laboratory.

“A total of 70 individuals, including players, members of the technical team and other club officials were tested for Covid-19 in preparation for the restart of the 2019/20 season.”

Earlier on, Bloemfontein Celtic confirmed that Given Mashikinya tested positive while three staff members at Stellenbosch FC also contacted the virus.

Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates was the first known player in the PSL to test positive for Covid-19 last month. The Pirates midfielder has recovered from the virus after going through all the protocol and testing processes.

