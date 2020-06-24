Former Warriors and CAPS United left back Cephas Chimedza has recalled a funny question Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet once asked him about Zimbabwe.

Chimedza and the would be Liverpool and Club Brugge shot-stopper were teammates at Belgian outfit Sint Truiden, a club Chimedza joined in 2006 and remembers the question posed on him about his country of origin.

Speaking in an interview with online football site Talking Football Zim, Chimedza said: “Before I comment on his ability as a goalkeeper, I would like to recall one funny question he asked me. He was just a young boy aged 16 and had just been promoted to the first team; he came to talk to me and asked- do you have TVs in Zimbabwe?” recalled Chimedza.

The 2004 Soccer Star of the Year did however admit that he wasn’t suprised by what Mignolet went on to achieve because he had huge potential.

”As a goalkeeper, you could see he would go places, he was good,” he said.

