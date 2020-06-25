SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo’s latest signing ahead of the next season has been confirmed.

24-year-old Iqraam Rayners will move to the Pretoria-based side when his deal with Stellenbosch expires at the end of this month

Rayners signed a pre-contract with the club earlier this year.

The development has been confirmed by Stellies coach Barker who told the Daily Sun: “Rayners will be joining SuperSport at the end of June.

“This was the decision made by the club that his contract is ending this month and he becomes a SuperSport player on 1 July.

“He’s done well for the club, and we are very grateful for his services. He’s now got a new chapter [of his career] to look forward to. It is with our blessings that he joins SuperSport.”

