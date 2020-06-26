Liverpool were confirmed as the EPL champions on Thursday when they attained an unassailable lead at the top, thanks to Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over second-placed Manchester City.

The Reds’ players watched the game together, and obviously, were supporting Chelsea to win.

The Blues got their goals from Christian Pulisic in the 35th minute and Willian from the spot on the 78th-minute mark while City’s consolation came from Kevin de Bruyne just before the hour.

Here is how the Liverpool players reacted when Willan sealed Chelsea’s victory.

And this is how they celebrated after the game.

