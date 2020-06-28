Benjani Mwaruwari, through his Benjani Mwaruwari Foundation and associates, donated foodstuffs to Highlanders players on Saturday to cushion them against the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ex-Warriors captain also gave hampers to 900 families from Old Magwegwe community, Zulu Chiefs social soccer club and Entembeni Old People’s Home. The parcels consisted of a 10kg bag of maize meal, 750ml of cooking oil and a 500-gramme packet of sugar beans.

According to the Sunday News, Mwaruwari’s brother, Chris, handed over the donation at Marisha ground in Old Magwegwe.

He said: “We know the difficult situation that players are facing in this current period when the game is on hold, and we are aware Highlanders recently lost a sponsor, and those mainly affected are the players, so we felt compelled to give them something.

“Zulu Chiefs is Benjani’s former social soccer club, and the hampers were given to players and supporters.”

Comments

comments