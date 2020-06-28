Kaitano Tembo has been offered a new three-year deal by his club SuperSport United, but the gaffer is not in a hurry to sign it.

The 49-year-old’s current two-year contract expires on Tuesday, and according to the Daily Sun newspaper, he wants to finish the season first before he can decide on his future.

Tembo said: “The moment you make it about you, the team will fail to reach its objectives. For me, the players and the team come first.

“We still have a season to complete, and my focus is there now, not on the new deal.”

SuperSport United currently stand in the 3rd position on the Absa Premiership table with 40 points from 24 matches.

