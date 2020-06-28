The future of Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova at Polokwane City is shrouded in uncertainty as his contract expires on the 30th of June.

The Zimbabwe international, who joined Rise and Shine from SuperSport United in 2015, has been a key member of the Limpopo-based side since then.

His contract, as well as that of teammates Lehlohonolo Phali, Thabiso Semenya, Sibusiso Mbonani, Simphiwe Hlongwane, Edgar Manaka and Wiseman Maluleke expire at the end of this month with no clarity as to whether or not they will be renewed.

The club has not publicly commented on the issue.

Comments

comments