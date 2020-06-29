Zimbabwean winger Gabriel Nyoni is among the players likely to be released by Maritzburg United at the end of the current campaign, according to reports in South Africa.

The 27-year-old joined the Team of Choice from Harare giants CAPS United in July 2019 but his stay at the Pietermaritzburg side has been affected by on and off injuries. He played twelve times for his side across all competitions and failed to score a goal before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

According to South African publication Kick Off, there are four players whom the club is still discussing about their future and the former Highlanders winger is among those likely to be shown the exit door.

Maritzburg United is also home to Zimbabwean striker Clive Augusto, who has rarely featured for the Eric Tinkler-coached side since he moved from Chicken Inn last year.

